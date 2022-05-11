Not as chilly tonight. Warm temperatures sticking around through the weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Temperatures warmed up very nicely this afternoon as highs topped out in the middle to upper 70s with some locations even rising into the lower 80s. That warm air will be sticking around right through the upcoming weekend.

Tonight will not be as chilly with lows in the 40′s to near 50 degrees. Skies will feature a few clouds with low pressure still spinning well off shore.

The wind will ease tomorrow as temperatures warm to near 80. There will be a few more clouds around, but still plenty of sunshine and less wind. Humidity levels will creep up along with showers chances starting Friday, but shower chances remain low. Summer-like air takes hold over the weekend with a weak southerly flow. Both Saturday and Sunday will features sunshine mixed with clouds with the chance of a shower or two. It will remain warm with increasing levels of humidity. Temps will top off in the lower 80′s with dew points coming up to near 60. It will feel a bit more like June instead of May.

A cold front will likely move through on Monday bringing the best shot at showers and thunderstorm. Not sure if there will be severe weather on Monday, but certainly something to watch. Either way. dry, breezy and seasonable air returns behind the front, Tuesday and for most of next week.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.