PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Pittsfield City Council has voted unanimously to have police body cameras and dashboard cameras.

The matter has now been referred to the Pittsfield mayor and police chief for implementation.

Pittsfield City Councilor and Attorney Ken Warran is now working on a governing ordinance for body cameras.

