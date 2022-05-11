Springfield man arrested in California on rape charge

(WGGB/WSHM) – A Springfield man is under arrest in California on rape and other charges.

Turlock, CA Police said that they were called a motel on Friday night for a reported rape. When officers arrived, they located a man, later identified as 20-year-old Osman Mukhammadiyev of Springfield, who matched the suspect’s description and he was detained.

Investigators learned that Mukhammadiyev reportedly called the front desk to report a problem with his room in an effort to get the female clerk to his room. The clerk then went to the room to address the problem and she was attacked when her back was turned.

The clerk was able to fight off Mukhammadiyev, escape to the office, and call 911.

Turlock Police Detective Tony Argueta said in a statement:

“We are deeply concerned because the suspect in this case is a long-haul truck driver. We believe there may be other victims of similar assaults by this assailant in other communities. A unique characteristic of Mukhammadiyev is that he is a smaller statured male who speaks with a heavy Russian accent. The Turlock Police Department urges anyone who has been a victim involving Mukhammadiyev, or any other victims of sexual assault or other crimes, to file a report with your local authorities.”

Mukhammadiyev was booked on felony charges including committing rape by means of force, false imprisonment and kidnap to commit rape. He is currently in custody on $670,000 bail.

