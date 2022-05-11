Advertisement

State Police seize gun, drugs during Mass. Pike traffic stop

A Berkshire County man is facing charges after a traffic stop along the Mass. Pike
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RUSSELL, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Berkshire County man is facing charges after a traffic stop along the Mass. Pike.

Mass. State Police said that a trooper was on-patrol along the highway in Russell when he did a random electronic RMV check on a black SUV. It was found that the vehicle had been reported stoelen two days earlier.

The trooper called for backup before attempting a traffic stop. Once other troopers arrived, a high-risk felony vehicle stop was conducted.

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Brendan Remillard of Pittsfield, was ordered out of the car and was taken into custody. During a search, investigators found a pistol loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition. Mass. State Police noted that Remillard didn’t have a license to possess guns. An additional 10 round magazine and a small bag containing a susbstance believed to be cocaine was also found.

Remillard was booked at the State Police barracks in Westfield on several charges including receiving a stolen motor vehicle, illegal possession a firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and possession of a Class B drug.

