Thunderbirds playoff run begins Wednesday against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s game day in Springfield. The Thunderbirds will hit the ice for their first playoff game in franchise history Wednesday night.

It has been a long time coming. It’s been six years in since the Falcons moved to Arizona and a group of local investors purchased the Portland, ME franchise and ushered in a new era of Springfield hockey.

Now, the T-Birds, who clinched a first-round bye in the Calder Cup Playoffs are set to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for Game 1 in a best-of-five series beginning tonight.

It’s also a success story for the ownership group, comprised of local business owners, including Paul Picknelly, who kept AHL hockey in Springfield and now will watch the team compete for a championship. We spoke with team president Nathan Costa about the journey to get to this point.

“We have so many local ties. It goes deep into the roots of downtown Springfield and that was the whole idea behind it, so I know those guys are pumped up about us having a playoff game too, you know. There’s nothing more exciting than playoff hockey,” Costa said.

The Thunderbirds and Penguins played a hard-fought regular season series. Four of the six games went to overtime. It’s also the first game for the team in almost two weeks, but it will be well worth the wait.

The puck drops for Game 1 at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center. Tickets are still on sale for tonight’s game and Game 2 will be on Thursday night, again in Springfield.

