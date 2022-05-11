Town by Town: May 11

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going town by town!

In Springfield, a memorial ceremony was held outside the Police Training Academy on the campus of Springfield Technical Community College to remember the life of fallen police officers. Along with the placing of a wreath, the police officers heard from Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood and State Senator John Velis.

The ceremony was hosted by the Western Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association.

In Northampton, a local business helped celebrate Nurses Appreciation Week. The nurses received some nice mugs, as well as box lunches for the day. The donation was made by Carla Cosenzi and the Tommy-car auto group.

In Easthampton, two donation boxes are now set up to support the people of Ukraine. One box is located in the Clerk’s Office of City Hall. The other can be found in the public safety complex.

Organizers are looking for a wide range of supplies, including water purification tablets, ready-to-eat foods or snacks, and hygiene products. Donated items will be delivered to the Ukrainian Catholic church in Ludlow.

