UMass students reflect on school year during move-out

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was move out day on the UMass Amherst campus on Wednesday.

“I’m sad. I’m off campus next year, so I’m going to miss the dorms a lot,” said UMass sophomore Daniella Weldon.

Weldon just ended her sophomore year at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She told Western Mass News that she’ll miss living in the towers next year.

“I mean UMass is a special life. The towers are amazing because so many walks of life are in it, so I’m just going to miss bumping into random people,” Weldon noted.

As for moving out, she told us she handled it all by herself.

“It was empowering. I needed a storage unit though ‘cause I had too much stuff, so checked some things off,” Weldon added.

[Reporter: So you’re loading up the car yourself this year?]

“Yes, did the mini-fridge yesterday. I had to ask a stranger, but felt good,” Weldon said.

For freshmen who made friends and memories despite the pandemic, saying goodbye for now is emotional for them.

“We’re about to leave, just saying our goodbyes,” said UMass freshman Lily Hornstra.

[Reporter: how does it feel saying your goodbyes?]

“Not good. It’s going to be a sad few months,” Hornstra added.

However, for Weldon, she’s out.

“I just got ‘Grab and Go’ at the dining hall, so I’m going to eat a little and then drive home,” Weldon said.

[Reporter: that’s it?]

“That’s it. I just cleaned my room. I want to stay, but I don’t know. There’s nothing to do now,” Weldon noted.

On Friday, UMass will have its first full-on commencement ceremonies since 2019, before the pandemic.

