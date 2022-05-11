VIDEO: Springfield officers help save life of choking baby

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A scary situation unfounded in Springfield on Monday when a three-month-old baby was choking in her car seat when her mother was driving.

Luckily, two Springfield police officers were in the right place at the right time and jumped in to action and saving the baby’s life.

Shared with Western Mass News and seen below, body camera footage of two Springfield police officers captured a scary situation on Monday.

Springfield Police released this video of officers helping save the life of a choking baby on May 9, 2022.

Officers Christopher Charles and Luis Rodriguez were working a detail in the area of Wilbraham Road when a car pulled over and a woman jumped out crying for help.

“A woman got out of the vehicle and began screaming that her baby was not breathing. Officers immediately ran to the vehicle and they found a three-month-old infant girl and be to be pale, choking, gasping for air,” said Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood.

The two officers took immediate action.

“Officer Rodriguez requested an ambulance while Officer Charles removed the baby from her car seat, placed her face down on his forearm, and begin patting her on the back to clear her airway. Shortly after the baby responded by crying.

Both officers are members of the most recent graduating class of the Springfield police academy and credited the department for their skills that prepared them for a situation like this.

“I just relied on my training. When someone is in distress, you are trained to react. We go through a lot of training in the academy and I also have kids,” Charles said.

“I have a very good partner beside me. If it wasn’t for him, then if this would’ve happened as well. He did everything he could and luckily, the baby came out to be okay,” Rodriguez added.

Both Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Clapprood praised the two officers for giving this terrifying situation a positive outcome.

“This baby is alive because of Officer Charles and Officer Rodriguez’s efforts,” Sarno said.

Luckily, the baby was able to be released from the hospital later that day and although the mom wishes to remain anonymous, she said she is thankful for the two officers lifesaving measures.

