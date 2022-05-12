Detectives arrest Springfield shooting suspect

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A suspect is under arrest in connection with a shooting incident earlier this month in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 29-year-old Victor Aytche of Springfield was arrested Thursday morning along the 800 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

Aytche’s arrest comes after detectives investigated a shooting in which a car was struck on Westford Circle on May 4.

Charges against Aytche include assault with a dangerous weapong, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and malicious damage to a motor vehicle.

