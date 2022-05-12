Financial advice for your teenagers

InvestigateTV - If you haven’t had the money talk with your teen, now may be the time. Nearly 47 percent of teenagers are employed and earning an income, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Experts said there are some financial tips you should never avoid with your teen and even children of all ages can benefit from learning early in life.

The first is needs versus wants. Helping your child understand the difference between something you really want to buy and something you need to spend money on like food, clothes, and housing.

“I really believe the sooner we can invest in teaching our children basic things on when it comes to our finances, the better off they will be as adults,” said Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union.

Dale has hosted many workshops for parents and teens about money talks. She said sit down with your child and talk about financial goals. Maybe, it’s saving for a Disney vacation. Involve your child in the plan to save. Show them when you as a family are cutting back on other expenses to save for it.

She said make sure they understand you need income coming in, in order to have money to spend.

“So the sooner they can understand they’ve got to have money either in their piggy bank or their checking account, it will translate on later in life,” Dale explained.

Also, talk about how they will earn money, be it through chores and allowance or a job, and the biggest lesson you can impress upon them? Pay yourself first.

Make sure they set aside money to save in a piggy bank or, if they are old enough, in a savings account at a bank.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.