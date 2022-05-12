Four arrested, guns and drugs seized on Fort Pleasant Ave. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Four suspects are facing charges after a illegal firearms investigation in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that detectives received information that 21-year-old Jose Gonzalez-Feliciano of Springfield, a member of the Knox Street Posse gang, was illegally possessing a gun. He and three other people were found around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on Fort Pleasant Avenue.

One of those people, identified as 27-year-old Joshua Santiago of Springfield, allegedly fled the scene, but he was found and taken into custody a short time later on Fort Pleasant Avenue.

Walsh added that Gonzalez-Feliciano refused to comply with police commands and reached into his pocket, but wasn’t able to pull anything out of the pocket. He then began to pull on a detective’s holstered department-issued gun and broke the holster. Police were able to subdue Gonzalez-Feliciano and place him in handcuffs.

Inside Gonzalez-Feliciano’s pocket, investigators reportedly recovered 40 bags of heroin, approximately six bags of crack-cocaine, and a loaded gun with a defaced serial number.

Brandon Lamore, 30, and Christian Vazquez, 32, both of Springfield, were also detained at the scene and another loaded gun and approximately 10 grams of crack-cocaine were found inside a fanny pack Lamore was wearing.

Springfield Police seized these guns and drugs following an investigation on May 11, 2022 (Springfield Police)

Waslh said that inside a vehicle at the scene, police also recovered a loaded large-capacity machine gun. That gun, he explained, was loaded with 12 rounds and was equipped with a laser attachment and an auto-sear selector, which made it possible for the gun to fire in a fully-automatic manner. Approximately 69 grams of crack-cocaine and 120 bags of heroin were also found in the car.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood said in a statement:

“I am very happy that none of our officers got hurt in what was a very volatile and dangerous situation. The Detectives had information there was one gun involved, but three of the four suspects were armed and had significant firepower with large capacity and fully automatic weapons. The brazen actions by one of the suspects is simply unacceptable. Our dedicated Firearms Investigation Unit continues to help our community by putting a serious dent in the amount of gun violence in our city. The unit alone has seized more than 60 illegally possessed firearms this year. Now we need our courts to do their part in holding these violent repeat offenders who getting more and more emboldened by the lack of consequences every day.”

In total, police seized three loaded guns, approximately 85 grams of crack-cocaine, more than $900 in cash, and 160 bags of heroin

Gonzalez-Feliciano, Santiago, and Lamore are facing several gun and drug-related charges. Gonzalez-Feliciano is facing an additional charge of resisting arrest.

Vazquez is charged with conspiracy to violate drug law, cocaine trafficking of 36 to 100 grams, possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug.

