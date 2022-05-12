Advertisement

Group protesting reinstated mask mandate in Northampton schools

Northampton High School Sign
Northampton High School Sign(Western Mass News photo)
By Amanda Callahan, Ryan Trowbridge and Photojournalist: Rich Crane
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Northampton Public Schools has temporarily reinstated its mask mandate for students and staff after COVID-19 cases more than doubled in the district last week. Now, a group of parents is protesting the district’s decision.

“They should go back to essentially a mask recommendation or mask optional policy,” said Northampton parent Patrick Boughan, co-found of Mask Choice Pioneer Valley.

Northampton officials announced this week masks are required in classrooms once again for students and staff from May 10 to May 20 after the district saw a significant rise in COVID-19 cases, but some parents are not happy with the decision.

LEARN MORE: Northampton school district reinstates mask mandate

“With all of these measures we have, including vaccines and boosters, we are in a different world than we were in in 2020 when we reached for these mask mandates,” Boughan added.

Boughan is a member of a volunteer group that was formed when Northampton was one of the last Massachusetts school districts to adopt a mask optional policy less than two months ago. Now, the group is speaking out again, writing a letter to the superintendent and school committee calling the reinstatement “abrupt and unnecessary.”

“At this point, the state is not recommending a mandate, neither is Mass. DPH or the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education as they did in the past year or two and the CDC only recommends individual masking, not community masking,” Boughan explained.

Cases in Northampton Public Schools jumped from 64 cases to 139 cases in a three-day period last week.

We reached out to Northampton Health Department Director Merridith O’Leary. She told us a downward trend in cases needs to be seen in the schools for the mandate to be lifted. She also said the district’s main goal is to curb in school transmission and keep the schools open.

However, Boughan told Western Mass News other districts are switching to recommending masks, rather than requiring them.

“Leverett and Amherst, they are bringing back masking as a recommendation and not a mandate…We are putting a lot on our children in Northhampton by bringing masking back for this period of time,” Boughan noted.

He said they will continue to fight.

“So far, we sent this letter and we have not gotten a response back from the district yet. We might have a protest or attend the school committee meeting or get involved in legal action if the district does not respond soon,” Boughan added.

Masks will be required in classrooms through next Friday. After that, the advisory committee will reassess COVID-19 cases and decide whether to extend or drop the mandate.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

The first image of Sagittarius A*, the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way
UMass Amherst researchers help in discovery of Milky Way’s black hole
A Kerry calf is among eight of the very rare cattle that will eventually be ready for adoption...
Hadley woman arragined on animal cruelty charges
Four suspects were arrested following an investigation on Fort Pleasant Avenue in Springfield...
Four arrested, guns and drugs seized on Fort Pleasant Ave. in Springfield
Firefighters were called a house fire on Canterbury Road in Springfield on May 12, 2022.
Crews battle house fire on Canterbury Road in Springfield