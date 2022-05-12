Hadley woman arragined on animal cruelty charges

BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Hadley woman appeared before a judge Thursday in connection with an animal cruelty case.

Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, said that Shannon Rice-Nichols pleaded not guilty in Eastern Hampshire District Court on 35 counts of felony animal cruelty.

The charges against Rice-Nichols come after a local and state investigation that began in March into alleged neglect and malnourishment of goats and cows at an Amherst farm where she was boarding the animals.

Due to their conditions, two goats and one cow had to be euthanized. The MSPCA has offered eight head of Kerry cattle, a Holstein cow, and 22 goats up for adoption.

Following her arraignment Thursday, Rice-Nichols was released on personal recognizance with conditions that she stay away from the farm and not possess any farm animals.

