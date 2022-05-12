Police investigating afternoon shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is in the hospital following an afternoon shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the intersection of Maple and Temple Streets around 2:10 p.m. Thursday for a ShotSpotter activation.

A short time later, an adult male arrived at Mercy Medical Center with serious, but believed to be non-life threatening, injuries.

Our crew on-scene reports seeing the road blocked with crime scene tape and more than 10 evidence markers in the roadway.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau.

Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

