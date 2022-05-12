Advertisement

Springfield Puerto Rican Parade to return in-person this year

File photo of the 2018 Springfield Puerto Rican Parade
File photo of the 2018 Springfield Puerto Rican Parade(Western Mass News)
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After two years of being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 Springfield Puerto Rican parade will be held in-person.

According to a parde spokesperson, this year’s parade will take place on Sunday, September 18 at 11 a.m.

This year’s kick-off event will also be held in-person and it’s at that time the parade board will announce this year’s theme.

More details are expected to be released as the event gets closer.

