Springfield Puerto Rican Parade to return in-person this year

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After two years of being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 Springfield Puerto Rican parade will be held in-person.

According to a parde spokesperson, this year’s parade will take place on Sunday, September 18 at 11 a.m.

This year’s kick-off event will also be held in-person and it’s at that time the parade board will announce this year’s theme.

More details are expected to be released as the event gets closer.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.