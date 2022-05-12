Springfield Thunderbirds win game one of Calder Cup playoffs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Thunderbirds were victorious in game one of five of the Calder Cup playoffs against the Wilkes-Barre Penguins Wednesday night. The final score was 4-1.

“Hopefully people will keep coming and filling the building, filling the casino and coming over here. Just a positive thing for the whole area,” said Mark Rondinelli of Agawam.

Wednesday night was Springfield’s first playoff game in franchise history.

Game two of the series is Thursday night at the MassMutual Center. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.