Advertisement

Springfield Thunderbirds win game one of Calder Cup playoffs

Springfield Thunderbirds
Springfield Thunderbirds(Western Mass News)
By Joe Chaisson, Photojournalist: Nate Gagne and Olivia Hickey
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Thunderbirds were victorious in game one of five of the Calder Cup playoffs against the Wilkes-Barre Penguins Wednesday night. The final score was 4-1.

“Hopefully people will keep coming and filling the building, filling the casino and coming over here. Just a positive thing for the whole area,” said Mark Rondinelli of Agawam.

Wednesday night was Springfield’s first playoff game in franchise history.

Game two of the series is Thursday night at the MassMutual Center. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fans, local businesses gear up for Thunderbirds' first playoff game in franchise history
Fans, local businesses gear up for Thunderbirds’ first playoff game in franchise history
Town by Town: May 11
Town by Town: May 11
Image shows an ambulance.
Getting Answers: emergency services shortages
Getting Answers: concerns over student-athlete COVID-19 protocols
Getting Answers: concerns over student-athlete COVID-19 protocols