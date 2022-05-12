Summer-like conditions as we head into the weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Our summer preview is in full swing today as temperatures climbed into the lower 80s for most! Humidity is up a bit more today and will stay moderate into the weekend.

Scattered clouds linger this evening and increase overnight along with areas of low clouds and fog. Wind remains light, shifting out of the south and giving the air a slightly muggy feel. Lows only dip into the 50s through sunrise.

An upper level low lingers over the Southeastern US Friday and a ridge of high pressure will continue to build to the north-over New England. This ridge will keep temperatures well above normal through the weekend and allow highs to return to the 80s each day. Low clouds and fog will linger Friday morning, then give way to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Light southerly breezes will keep the day feeling quite summer-like.

We end the week dry, however rain chances do creep upwards over the weekend. A southwesterly flow will keep our air warm and humid and give us a chance for late-day pop up showers and thunderstorms. It looks like the best chances for these pop ups will be Saturday night, then Sunday afternoon and evening. Nothing severe is expected, but isolated downpours are possible. Keep an eye to the sky.

Our next, best chance for wet weather comes Monday as a cold front approaches out of the west. It will be a warm and more humid day, creating decent instability and a possibility for some stronger thunderstorms. This may be a First Alert Weather Day, but for now, just keep an eye on it. We will make that call this weekend.

After Monday’s cold front, more seasonable and less humid air returns for the week. A few showers are still possible Tuesday, then we are dry and comfortable mid to late week. Warmer temperatures are possible next Friday into the weekend.

