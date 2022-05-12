Town by Town: May 12

(WGGB/WSHM) - The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department recognized sponsors of an afterschool club in Holyoke on Thursday.

The table tennis club at the Donahue School in Holyoke presented sponsorship awards to MassMutual and the United Way of Pioneer Valley this afternoon.

Since last October, the club has met once per week on Thursdays.

Officials said that, along with improving mental and physical skills, the goals of the club are to be able compete in both local and regional table tennis events, as well as growing the sport long-term.

In Chicopee, members of Sunshine Village are painting fire hydrants across the city.

On Thursday and Friday, the group is in the area near the Munich House.

The Sunshine Village artists created designs and plans call for 30 different fire hydrants to be painted around the city.

The group is using an oil-based paint, approved by the city, which will ensure the designs will last.

In West Springfield, the DPW has begun paving along Bearhole Road.

At times throughout the day, drivers can expect the road to be closed and residents in the area are asked to park on Edgewood Drive overnight to avoid any transportation issues.

