Advertisement

Woman says getting arrested was ‘on her bucket list since high school,’ deputy says

Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas was charged with one felony count of fleeing and eluding police.
Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas was charged with one felony count of fleeing and eluding police.(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY LARGO, Fla. (Gray News) – A 19-year-old Florida woman was arrested Thursday morning and told a deputy that getting arrested was on her bucket list, officials said.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas was speeding and driving recklessly in Key Largo when Sgt. Robert Dosh attempted to pull her over. Douglas did not pull over for quite some time until finally coming to a stop at a three-way intersection, the sheriff’s office said.

Dosh said that Douglas told him that getting arrested was “on her bucket list since high school.”

Douglas was taken to jail and charged with one felony count of fleeing and eluding police.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police investigating afternoon shooting in Springfield
Police investigating afternoon shooting in Springfield
Veteran’s family reacts to settlement in Holyoke Soldiers’ Home case
Veteran’s family reacts to settlement in Holyoke Soldiers’ Home case
Schools adjusting mask plans as COVID-19 cases rise
Schools adjusting mask plans as COVID-19 cases rise
Protesters walk to Justice Samuel Alito's home in Virginia on Monday to speak out against the...
Protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes cause dispute between county, Virginia gov.
MGN Online
Schools adjusting mask plans as COVID-19 cases rise