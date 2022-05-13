6 families displaced after tree falls onto West Springfield apartment building

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A massive tree fell on the roof of one apartment complex in West Springfield Thursday night and left many people without a place to live.

“Last evening, I believe at 10:45 p.m., the tree fell. It was rotted, the lower part of the trunk fell on the roof of about six units,” said West Springfield Fire Lt. Tony Spear.

Fire officials told us that six families have been displaced from their homes at the Van Deene Avenue apartment complex after a massive tree fell and left a hole in their roof.

“The tree fell on its own, no wind, and it was kind of just because of age and the health of the tree was no good,” Spear explained.

Spear told Western Mass News that tree crews worked throughout the day on Friday to clear the fallen tree at Van Deen Manor Apartments. We asked Spear when he expected people will be able move back into their homes...

“At least a few weeks depending on the repairs they have to do and hopefully they get them done. A lot of it is going to depend on supply chain as things do these days,” Spear noted.

We did reach out to the apartment’s property management office to see if they are assisting with those displaced, but have not yet heard back.

Spear offered this piece of advice for property owners as we head into the summer months.

“Keep any eye on your trees and make sure their health is well. If they aren’t, have them serviced and try to avoid incidents like this one,” Spear added.

