Costa at MGM Springfield reopens following pandemic closure

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular pizza kitchen and bar at MGM Springfield, Costa, held its grand reopening on Friday after being closed since 2020.

The casino’s executive director of hospitality, Chris Smigel, shared the interesting history behind the restaurant’s original opening.

“We rebranded and opened pre-COVID only two weeks before we had to shut everything down,” Smigel said.

MGM Springfield has slowly been shifting operations back to normal and reopening Costa is the final piece of the pie. Smigel told Western Mass News that Costa is the last MGM restaurant to reopen following the original shut down in 2020 and said the casino has been very strategic with their plans.

“We want to make sure we have the demand for what people want and we felt as we’ve continued that this is the time and we really want to give people what they’re looking for,” Smigel explained.

Smigel said the next step will be expanding operating hours as the demand continues to grow. He told us the reason for the delay in returning restaurant hours to normal has been a mix of COVID-19 restrictions and staffing shortages.

“I think it’s the perfect storm of both. They relate to each other as we go and it makes sense and if that’s what the guests want, we will continue to execute it,” Smigel added.

As of right now, Costa will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

