Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site to remain open through August

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local COVID-19 testing site will now be open even longer for residents.

The Eastfield Mall testing site was scheduled to close on Sunday, May 15. However, American Medical Response officials said the state’s ‘Stop the Spread’ campaign has extended the closing date to the end of August because the increase of cases in the community.

“With Mother’s Day that just came up and post-Mother’s Day, our testing numbers have close to doubled and we have seen the positivity rate climb steadily throughout that period,” said AMR Operations Manager Patrick Leonardo.

AMR officials said about eight weeks or go, there were about 200 people getting tested a day. Now, that number is closer to 500 people.

The site is open seven days a week and offers PCR tests only.

