Gun arrests in Springfield increasing as summer approaches

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department’s firearms investigation unit is seeing an increase in gun arrests ahead of the summer months and their message to keep those arrested behind bars remains clear.

“In the last week, we’ve seized 10 firearms, three the other night with an incident with brazen criminals,” said Springfield Police Capt. Brian Keenan.

Keenan told Western Mass News that they are seeing an uptick in shootings and gun arrests in the city of Springfield as summer approaches.

“We’ve seen arrests up year-to-date. The Springfield Police firearms investigation unit seized 63 firearms and the whole department, as a whole, seized 102…The other night, there was an incident on Fort Pleasant Avenue where detectives seized three firearms. One detective had his gun ripped off his holster off, his belt, and broke by an offender,” Keenan explained.

On Wednesday, detectives with the department’s firearms investigation unit seized three loaded firearms, including a machine gun, crack-cocaine, and heroin, which led to four arrests on Fort Pleasant Avenue.

On Friday, May 6, the unit also seized two loaded firearms, four bundles of heroin, and cocaine and arrested two individuals.

Keenan told us the units biggest challenge is that people are not afraid of being arrested.

“What were really seeing is criminals with zero fears in incarceration. Everybody we arrest, we make an attempt to debrief and the common denominator of them all is no one is afraid of going to jail,” Keenan noted.

However, the department’s priority is protecting the people of Springfield and urging the judicial system to keep dangerous offenders off the streets.

“We’re going to continue to make great cases and we’re going to continue to keep the city of Springfield as safe as we can, but we need the judges to enforce the laws that are on the books in order to keep the city safe,” Keenan said.

