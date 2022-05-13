Preparations underway for Saturday’s World Largest Pancake Breakfast in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Preparations are underway for the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast that is happening Saturday morning.

The springtime tradition made its big return after being cancelled and then postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A portion of main street in Springfield is now closed off to traffic as the city prepares for the event’s return on Saturday.

“Every time we do it, it gets better. We are getting better at it. The bacon even gets more tasty,” said Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi.

The springtime tradition was interrupted the last two years by being cancelled and then postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt told Western Mass News that over 70,000 tickets have gone out across Hampden County and they are looking forward to seeing everyone return for the city’s beloved tradition.

“It’s going to be a great day in the city, lots of entertainment, should be good weather and that makes it all,” Matt explained.

Cocchi was joined by the event’s 2022 Honorary Chair, MGM Springfield President Chris Kelley, as they got things sizzling in the kitchen and cooked a portion of the 1,000 pounds of bacon that will be served.

“This kitchen just smells amazing, over a thousand pounds of bacon, but more than anything excited to see the community come together,” Kelley added.

Kelley also joined the culinary staff at Mercy Medical Center to hand whisk 500 gallons of pancake batter.

“More than anything, I’m just inspired by the amazing amount of work that it takes to pull something off like this. It’s truly amazing to see the community come together,” Kelley said.

Western Mass News will also be at the event. We will have a tent set-up to hand out swag and flip some pancakes for guests.

All participants are looking forward to being back together as a community.

“Just going around and saying thank you to all the great volunteers that are working and then obviously going around and greeting the men, women, and children that are going to enjoy on a very historic, like I said, the Guinness World Record, the largest pancake breakfast,” Cocchi said.

The first batch of pancakes will be served starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.

