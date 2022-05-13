South Hadley committee names new acting superintendent

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The South Hadley School Committee met over Zoom to name an acting superintendent, as well as an acting assistant superintendent.

During the meeting, the committee unanimously voted to appoint Dr. Mark McLaughlin as the school district’s new acting superintendent and Jennifer Voyak as the new assistant superintendent of finance and business operations.

After the vote, Dr. McLaughlin thanked the committee and spoke highly of South Hadley schools.

“I think one of the things I see in South Hadley is this potential for resilience and for coming back stronger than ever as a team. Our administrative team has talked a lot about being a team,” said Dr. McLaughlin.

The appointments expire at the end of the school year on June 30.

