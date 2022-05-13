Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno tests positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has tested positive for COVID-19.

His office told Western Mass News that the mayor will be confirming a home test result with a PCR test on Friday.

“Although the Mayor has been vaccinated and boosted, he had kept a busy schedule and is currently experiencing mild symptoms,” his office added in a statement.

Pursuant to CDC guidelines, Sarno will be isolating for five days.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.