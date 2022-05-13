Advertisement

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno tests positive for COVID-19

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has tested positive for COVID-19.

His office told Western Mass News that the mayor will be confirming a home test result with a PCR test on Friday.

“Although the Mayor has been vaccinated and boosted, he had kept a busy schedule and is currently experiencing mild symptoms,” his office added in a statement.

Pursuant to CDC guidelines, Sarno will be isolating for five days.

