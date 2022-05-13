Advertisement

Springfield school bus drop-offs could be delayed Friday

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield school students may be getting home later than usual on Friday.

Springfield public school officials said that there is “a reported high rate of absenteeism” among bus drivers this afternoon.

The district added that while the bus company is working to get students home on time, it’s possible that they will arrive at their bus stop or drop off location later than usual.

