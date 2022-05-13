Springfield school bus drop-offs could be delayed Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield school students may be getting home later than usual on Friday.

Springfield public school officials said that there is “a reported high rate of absenteeism” among bus drivers this afternoon.

The district added that while the bus company is working to get students home on time, it’s possible that they will arrive at their bus stop or drop off location later than usual.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

