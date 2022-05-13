Springfield Thunderbirds continue playoff run with game two victory

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Thunderbirds were back in action Thursday night in downtown Springfield for game two of a five-game series against the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins.

Wednesday marked the first playoff game in the franchise’s history and the Thunderbirds won it four to one. Thursday’s game had the same buzz as Wednesday night’s, with fans coming out to support the T-Birds.

The final score from Thursday night at the MassMutual Center, 6-2, with the Thunderbirds coming out on top, again.

With this win, the T-Birds are now just one away from advancing to the next round of the playoffs. Even the Thunderbirds’ goalie joined in on the fun and scored a cross-rink empty-net goal towards the end of the game.

Game three is set for Sunday at 5:05 p.m., but this time the game is in Pennsylvania.

