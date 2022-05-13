Town by Town: May 13

(WGGB/WSHM) - Two houses in Springfield’s north end are getting a makeover.

Revitalize CDC is hosting a two-day long neighborhood rebuild. On Friday, the group was out at a house on Ontario Street.

They said the owner, an elderly woman, has lived at the property for more than two decades. The group has already replaced her leaking roof and on Friday, they were doing much more including painting, sealing windows, and replacing a fence.

On Saturday, the group will work on a Korean War veteran’s house on Massassoit Street.

In Chicopee, a school held a walkout to support the Rosenberg Fund for Children. It capped off a two-week long fundraiser for the students at the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School.

Students got to walk out during the last block of school today.

The Rosenberg Fund helps with the educational and emotional needs of children whose parents have suffered because of their progressive activities and are unable to provide fully for their children.

In Holyoke, Gary Rome Hyundai is set to host a 25th anniversary celebration Friday night.

The event will include entertainment, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and desserts, as well as valet parking service for all guests.

Local politicians will present proclamations to Gary Rome, president of Gary Rome Hyundai. Those in attendance includes State Senator John Velis, State Representative Patricia Duffy, Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia, and many others.

