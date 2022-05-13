Warm, Humid This Weekend; First Alert Weather Day Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Another warm one to wrap up the week! Our summer-preview continues through Monday, so keep those fans blowing over the weekend.

Clouds increase again overnight along with more low clouds and fog that will linger past sunrise Saturday. Southerly breezes become light to calm and low temperatures only fall into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Our weather Saturday will be driven by an upper level ridge of high pressure, so the day is looking quite warm and rain-free. High temperatures get back to the lower and middle 80s across western Mass. A continued flow out of the south-southwest will keep us feeling a bit humid and will also help keep quite a few clouds around, but the more sun we see in the afternoon, the warmer it will get. A few upper 80s can’t be totally ruled out!

A stray shower could crop up Saturday evening and night in northwestern Mass, but it looks very isolated and short-lived. Low clouds and fog return overnight with continued muggy and mild air. Showers are more likely Saturday night out toward the Southeastern coast of New England if you’re traveling. There’s a low risk for one or two showers to move back toward western Mass by early Sunday morning, but most should stay dry.

Warm and humid again Sunday with a low risk for a late-day pop up shower or thunderstorm, so keep an eye to the sky.

Showers and thunderstorms are more likely for western Mass Monday as a cold front moves in from the west. As this looks to be our next potentially impactful weather, we’ve issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday. The day looks hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms moving in by the afternoon and evening. Some storms may be strong or even severe with downpours, hail and high winds.

Behind the front, humidity falls significantly and temperatures return to around normal. Breezy and dry with good sunshine Tuesday to Thursday. Temperatures look to climb again by Friday and there’s potential for significant heat next weekend.

