WATCH: Thunderbirds goalie Joel Hofer scores empty net goal

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Thunderbirds clinched another big win in the Calder Cup playoffs Thursday night and the team is now just one win away from securing a sweep in the Atlantic division semifinal.

The atmosphere was electric at the MassMutual Center last night. This is the first time in Thunderbirds history that the team has made it to the playoffs and now, there was another historic moment.

Goalie Joel Hofer fired the puck across the ice with less than four minutes on the clock in the third period into the open net to make the score 5-2 Thunderbirds.

This was the first goalie goal in Thunderbirds history and it brought everyone in the Thunderdome to their feet.

Hofer also had a big game in net and made 34 saves for the team, who defeated the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 6-2.

Although this may have been the first goalie goal, Hofer told us he has made this attempt before.

“No, I have never scored one before. In junior, I went for it a lot…like six times in a year and one game, I went for it twice, but obviously, I haven’t scored, so that was my first goal,” Hofer explained.

He said he had tried scoring before and he had thought about it before and with the home crowd on home ice, he couldn’t have asked for a better game to do it.

Game 3 will bring the T-Birds out on the road to Pennsylvania where they will hopefully beat out the Penguins to advance to the next round. Puck drop is 5:05 p.m. on Sunday.

