Advertisement

Agawam Police urges residents to lock cars after breaking and entering, stolen car incidents

Agawam Police cruiser
Agawam Police cruiser(Western Mass News photo)
By Joe Chaisson and Olivia Hickey
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Agawam Police Department is urging residents to lock their vehicles.

According to police, on Friday morning alone, the department reported six breaking and entering instances and two stolen vehicles.

Police said that all six vehicles that were broken into were left unlocked and the two stolen vehicles had the keys inside.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Senator Elizabeth Warren discusses American Rescue Plan money with Holyoke officials
Senator Elizabeth Warren discusses American Rescue Plan money with Holyoke officials
Gary Rome Hyundai celebrates 25th anniversary
Gary Rome Hyundai celebrates 25th anniversary
Senator Elizabeth Warren discusses American Rescue Plan money with Holyoke officials
Senator Elizabeth Warren discusses American Rescue Plan money with Holyoke officials
Gary Rome Hyundai celebrates 25th anniversary
Gary Rome Hyundai celebrates 25th anniversary