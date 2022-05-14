Agawam Police urges residents to lock cars after breaking and entering, stolen car incidents

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Agawam Police Department is urging residents to lock their vehicles.

According to police, on Friday morning alone, the department reported six breaking and entering instances and two stolen vehicles.

Police said that all six vehicles that were broken into were left unlocked and the two stolen vehicles had the keys inside.

