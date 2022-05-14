Another very warm & muggy day with a mix of sun & clouds; spot shower possible late

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A warm start this morning with overnight temperatures staying elevated in the upper 60s with sunrise officially at 5:30am this morning! Overnight cloud cover breaks up a bit this morning allowing for any patchy fog to lift quite easily. A mix of sun and clouds will remain for Saturday with more clouds developing later in the afternoon as high pressure begins to slide out of the area. The day is looking very warm with temperatures soaring to the mid 80s for the warmest day of the season! The day should remain dry but with a southerly flow bringing added moisture in the area (you can feel that mugginess!), air can become unstable at the surface a bit so we can’t rule out a spot shower to develop after sunset, but should be isolated if so.

Sunday tracks to be warm and humid once again as a southerly flow will remain out in front of an approaching cold front. There is more of a chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm on Sunday as temps settle in the low to mid 80s, so you want to be a bit more weather aware as you’re out and about Sunday afternoon!

Showers and thunderstorms are more likely for western Mass Monday as a cold front moves in from the west. As this looks to be our next potentially impactful weather, we’ve issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday. The day looks hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms moving in by the afternoon and evening. Some storms may be strong or even severe with downpours, hail and high winds. To stay up to date with hour by hour coverage, make sure to download the Western Mass News Weather App, and stay weather aware!

Behind the front, humidity falls significantly and temperatures return to around normal. Breezy and dry with good sunshine Tuesday to Thursday. Temperatures look to climb again by Friday and there’s potential for significant heat next weekend.

