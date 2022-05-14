Fire crews respond to fire on Barrett Street in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Fire crews responded to an early morning fire in Northampton Saturday morning.

According to the Northampton Fire Department, around 9:45 a.m., all units were dispatched to Barrett Street for a report of smoke in the building. When crews arrived, units found heavy smoke coming out of the building and fire was seen inside the apartment. The fire was quickly extinguished.

According to fire officials, the fire was contained to the first floor and no injuries were reported.

Hadley Fire Department, South Deerfield Fire District, Whately Fire Department, South County EMS and Easthampton Fire Department also responded to the call.

