Advertisement

Fire crews respond to fire on Barrett Street in Northampton

Fire crews respond to fire on Barrett Street in Northampton
By Raegan Loughrey and Olivia Hickey
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Fire crews responded to an early morning fire in Northampton Saturday morning.

According to the Northampton Fire Department, around 9:45 a.m., all units were dispatched to Barrett Street for a report of smoke in the building. When crews arrived, units found heavy smoke coming out of the building and fire was seen inside the apartment. The fire was quickly extinguished.

According to fire officials, the fire was contained to the first floor and no injuries were reported.

Hadley Fire Department, South Deerfield Fire District, Whately Fire Department, South County EMS and Easthampton Fire Department also responded to the call.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Chicopee Police generic
Police respond to threat made against Five Below on Memorial Drive in Chicopee
Fire crews respond to fire on Barrett Street in Northampton
Fire crews respond to fire on Barrett Street in Northampton
UMass celebrates 152nd commencement for Class of 2022
UMass celebrates 152nd commencement for Class of 2022
Agawam Police cruiser
Agawam Police urges residents to lock cars after breaking and entering, stolen car incidents