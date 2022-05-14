Gary Rome Hyundai celebrates 25th anniversary

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Gary Rome Hyundai hosted a 25th anniversary celebration event Friday night in Holyoke.

Local politicians presented proclamations to Gary Rome, president of Gary Rome Hyundai. Several other people spoke during the event, including local leaders, state leaders and of course Gary Rome.

The event was attended by State Senator John Velis, State Representative Patricia Duffy, State Rep. Richard Neal and many others.

“I think as we define community, that’s always one of the great challenges but when we define community like this, it’s a place where nobody is abandoned and nobody is to be left behind. So on this silver anniversary, we not only acknowledge the hard work of Gary Rome but what its meant to the city of Holyoke,” State Representative Richard Neal said.

The event included entertainment, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and desserts as well as valet parking service for all guests.

