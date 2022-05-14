Advertisement

Police respond to threat made against Five Below on Memorial Drive in Chicopee

Chicopee Police generic
Chicopee Police generic(Western Mass News photo)
By Olivia Hickey
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A threat was made against the Five Below on Memorial Drive in Chicopee Saturday evening. According to police, the exact threat is unknown at this time.

Police told Western Mass News that businesses were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Community members are asked to avoid the area. The investigation is ongoing.

Western Mass News has a crew on the way. We will provide the latest updates as they become available.

