Police respond to threat made against Five Below on Memorial Drive in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A threat was made against the Five Below on Memorial Drive in Chicopee Saturday evening. According to police, the exact threat is unknown at this time.

Police told Western Mass News that businesses were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Community members are asked to avoid the area. The investigation is ongoing.

