Senator Elizabeth Warren discusses American Rescue Plan money with Holyoke officials

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren joined Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia and state and local officials Friday at Holyoke City Hall for a discussion on American Rescue Plan Act funding, secured for small businesses in both the High Street and Dwight Street sectors of Holyoke.

U.S. Senator Warren also discussed the importance of federal investments in communities across Massachusetts during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city of Holyoke was awarded roughly $30 million in rescue plan funding, which Senator Warren said should be used as a tool.

“I think there’s going to be a lot more money in some areas. We already know we passed an infrastructure bill that has a lot of water infrastructure, sewage infrastructure, pieces like that. I think we’re also going to see more on green infrastructure, more funding,” said Senator Warren.

Senator Warren and the local and state leaders present at the meeting also discussed using the funding for housing, and several other categories.

