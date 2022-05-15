Business booms for local ice cream shop as temperatures warm up Saturday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Local ice cream shops are gearing up for the summer months and seeing busier foot traffic as the weather heats up.

We stopped by Smokin’ Scoops in West Springfield where people lined up all day Saturday for their homemade ice cream.

Smokin’ Scoops is a unique destination for adults and kids with offerings ranging from sub-zero nitrogen ice cream to a full-service bar. Western Mass News spoke with the owner of Smokin Scoops, John Goodhind, to see how business has been in the past few days.

“It’s been great and finally the wind has died down as well so it’s been great for us with our patio now, we have full use of it and definitely a lot of people are starting to come out now and I think being cooped up with everything that’s been going on and a long winter it’s great to finally have nice weather,” Goodhind said.

Goodhind added that the shop has had some challenges with supply chain shortages with their plastic and paper cups, but he said those issues are slowly going away and business is strong.

Smokin’ Scoops will also have live music Thursday through Saturday on their patio where people can enjoy a sweet treat or a refreshing drink.

