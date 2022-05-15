A Journey in Jazz celebrates sixth anniversary with all-female performance

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A Journey in Jazz kicked off its sixth anniversary with an all-female performance. This year’s theme was champagne and pink roses.

Western Mass News stopped by the Elks in Springfield, where we chatted with one founders of the event, Tracie Williams, who shared why this event is so significant for women in jazz.

“It’s about celebrating women and people in jazz and culture and music and the relationship it has focusing on bringing people together,” said Williams.

Williams told Western Mass News that one of the main focuses of the event and their organization is to bring the community together.

