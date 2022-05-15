Mostly cloudy & muggy as temps remain mild; a shower or storm possible this afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A bit cooler (but still warm) to start Sunday with sunrise temps in the low 60s. Southerly flow will keep today feeling quite muggy once again as temperatures will still stay above average, settling in the upper 70s with some spots touching on 80. More clouds expected today than yesterday, but there will be moments of sunshine this afternoon, which will also help fuel the chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm this afternoon. The chance for a shower or general thunderstorm is a bit higher than yesterday, so be sure to be mindful as you enjoy any outdoor activities for today!

Showers and thunderstorms are more likely for western Mass Monday as a cold front moves in from the west. As this looks to be our next potentially impactful weather, we’ve issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday. The day looks hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms moving in by the afternoon and evening. Some storms may be strong, or even severe, with heavy downpours, hail, & high winds. To stay up to date with hour by hour coverage, make sure to download the Western Mass News Weather App, and stay weather aware!

Behind the front, humidity falls significantly and temperatures return to around normal. Breezy and dry with good sunshine Tuesday to Thursday as temps meander in the 70s. Temperatures do however look to climb again by Friday and there’s potential for significant heat next weekend, along with the potential for more stormy weather!

