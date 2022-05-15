Police respond to hit and run incident in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Heavy police presence was seen in the area of Joy Street and Center Street Sunday afternoon after a police chase took place, according to Ludlow Police.

Police were on scene when Western Mass News arrived around 3:30 p.m. Police then cleared the area about an hour later.

Ludlow Police just confirmed to Western Mass News that a hit and run accident happened in the area of Joy Street and Center Street Sunday afternoon. The accident involved an unnamed man on a motorcycle hitting a parked car. Officials told Western Mass News that the man fled the scene. It is believed the man stole the motorcycle. So far, Ludlow Police have a possible ID of the suspect, but he has not been found yet.

Police also told Western Mass News that a neighbor came outside as officers arrived. The unnamed neighbor was unruly and disorderly with Police, leading to his arrest on the scene for interfering with the investigation, according to Ludlow Police.

Western Mass News spoke with eyewitnesses on the scene who said they saw the man try to leave the scene on the motorcycle, which is when neighbors pushed his motorcycle down to the ground. After that, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

K-9 dogs were also brought in to assist with the chase.

This is an ongoing investigation. Western Mass News will bring you the latest updates on-air and online.

