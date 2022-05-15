Advertisement

Section of East Street in Easthampton closed due to structure fire

WMN traffic alert
WMN traffic alert(Western Mass News photo)
By Olivia Hickey
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A section of East Street from Fort Hill Road to Route 5 in Easthampton is closed until further notice due to an active structure fire, according to Easthampton Police.

People are asked to avoid the area at this time.

Western Mass News has a crew on the way. We will provide the latest updates as they become available.

