Ultimate frisbee even for high schoolers hosted in Northampton

By Raegan Loughrey, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An ultimate frisbee event is taking place this weekend in Northampton.

Thousands of high schoolers from across the U.S. and Canada are competing in the annual Pioneer Valley Invitational event.

This is the seventh year Northampton High School has held the event and they told Western Mass News that it’s getting bigger and bigger every year.

