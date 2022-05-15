World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast returns to downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast made its big return Saturday morning and Western Mass News was happy to be part of the excitement!

Thousands of people showed up Saturday morning in Springfield for the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast. Some came for the first time, others as a family tradition, but everyone was ready for the fun and getting some of those pancakes and bacon.

Large crowds filled Main Street in Springfield for the big return of the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast.

“The whole experience has been very fun,” said Springfield resident Daniel Vazquez.

The springtime tradition was interrupted the last two years, being canceled and then postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blossom Hutchins and her daughter Paige told Western Mass News that they have been attending the pancake breakfast for many years as a family, so it was strange not to have the beloved city event during the spring since 2019.

“Because it’s something I’ve been doing since I was a little girl, so it’s definitely good to be out here and enjoying it again,” Blossom said.

The mom and daughter duo told us they enjoyed all the live performances and fun activities.

“The dancing, that was nice,” said Paige Hutchins. “Somebody just performed. It was really nice. I like it.”

“I like it,” her mother added. “The Youthful Expressions just performed. The dancing, the singing, the choir – it was awesome, and now, they have the bounces. It is so much more. I feel like we have more now than we have had over the years, so it’s always good to see it more elevated as the years come.”

Western Mass News also caught up with some first-time attendees who were excited to see the community come together.

“My son was the one that was pushing to come, and it’s good and fun,” said Annalydia Bermudez of Springfield.

“See a lot of people, you get to enjoy yourself and have fun and be with family,” Vazquez added. “It’s amazing.”

Many city leaders were present, including Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, who said the event had an amazing turnout.

“To see individuals out in our city enjoying the pancake breakfast, I could not ask for anything better and the day is perfect,” Caulton-Harris said. “People are smiling and happy.”

The 2022 honorary chair, MGM Springfield President Chris Kelley, also got in on the action, as well as our Western Mass News team, handing out some swag and, of course, some pancakes and bacon!

