Baystate Health announces visitor policy changes as regional COVID-19 cases rise

(WGGB/WSHM) - (WGGB/WSHM) – Baystate Health is making changes to their hospital and office visitation policies amid growing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the area.

Effective Monday, the following changes were made at all four of the heath system’s hospitals:

Non-COVID inpatients : One visitor or care partner at a time for those not in the ICU, unless a designated exception applies. (Previously, two care partners were allowed)

Non-COVID obstetric inpatients : Two designated care partners are allowed in the room during delivery and up to two hours after delivery. One care partner can stay for the duration of the patient’s hospital stay and come and go throughout the day. One additional care partner can visit under general visitation guidelines both at the bedside and at any time during visitation hours. (Previously, one care partner and two additional support people were allowed during labor and two additional visitors were allowed postpartum)

Non-COVID end-of-life and hospice patients: Two visitors or care partners allowed at a time. The patient may also have a member of clergy present. (Previously, there were no restrictions)

Baystate Health added that, as of Monday, there are no changes for non-COVID ICU patients and two visitors or care partners are allowed at a time.

Visitors who are ages 5 to 18 must be accompanied by an adult and those under 5 years of age may only visit if there’s a designated exception.

Visiting hours at all four hospitals remain from noon to 8 p.m.

For those going to Baystate medical offices, the following changes take effect Monday:

Life-changing diagnosis : one care partners is allowed for regular patients. (Previously, two care partners were allowed)

Patients with disabilities: one care partner or support person will be allowed. (Previously, both were allowed)

There will be no changes for pediatric patients, which continue to be one visitor or support person allowed and two parents or guardians at a time.

Baystate Health noted that anyone visiting their hospitals or medical offices must adhere to infection control practices, including wearing face masks at all times and frequent handwashing.

Those who have a fever, cough, or other COVID-19 symptoms will not be able to visit.

