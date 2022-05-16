Chicopee fashion show benefits VOC and WIC Diaper Bank

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Valley Opportunity Council, WIC and Tufts Health Plan hosted a Runway for Diapers in Chicopee Sunday.

The fashion show featured children from the community. All of the proceeds will benefit the VOC and WIC Diaper Bank. Admission for attendees over the age of 16 was a pack of any size diapers, which will be donated to the diaper bank. All ages were welcome to attend.

Western Mass News stopped by the show where we spoke with Community Coordinator for WIC, Flor Diaz, who said this is the first time they held this event, but they are working on bringing it back next year.

“Not only for diapers but maybe for to donate and raise for other programs in the community,” said Diaz.

The runway show featured children ages 6 to 16, representing a variety of different backgrounds, from Springfield, Holyoke, Chicopee, West Springfield, and more.

There was also a dance performance by a local dance group. Community agencies had tables set up at the event, and there was even a vaccine van on-site.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.