Dakin Humane Society holds first annual Will Run For Cookies 5k Run/2k Walk

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Dakin Humane Society held its first-ever Will Run For Cookies 5k Run/2k Walk at Stanley Park in Westfield Sunday morning.

Over 200 participants and some of their furry friends crossed the finish line for the inaugural year of the Will Run For Cookies 5k Run/2k Walk.

“We wanted to come up with a fun combination that would inspire both people and dogs to run, and what better way than offering cookies?” said Dakin’s Community Engagement Manager Kaitlyn Holloway.

She told Western Mass News that the proceeds from the race will go towards the programs run by the organization.

“We use the funds for our programs, like the pet food aid program, as well as the spay and neuter services,” Holloway explained.

We caught up with some of the participants, including Dakin Board President Tiffany Appleton, who rescued her chihuahua from the organization.

“Dakin is a wonderful organization that helps people and animals stay together,” Appleton said, “and anything I can do to further that cause, I’m all in.”

Meanwhile, mom and daughter duo Cherie and Emmalia Rousseau told us they ran with their two girls Gretta and Winnie. It was the first time their dogs participated in a 5k.

“We’re very proud of these girls,” Cherie said. “They worked really hard and they didn’t give up.”

“It was amazing,” Emmalia added. “I’m really proud of myself and the dogs.”

Cherie said the organization’s mission is close to their heart.

“We’re all about rescuing animals,” she told us. “All of our pets have been rescued, so this is a great opportunity to give back.”

Holloway said the organization plans to make this a springtime tradition.

“We’re really having a great time, and it seems like everyone else is enjoying themselves,” she told us. “This is a very dog-friendly park, so we think we are going to do it again.”

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.