First Alert Weather Day: strong to severe storms through 8PM

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - ***Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for all of western Mass until 8:00 p.m. ***

Isolated downpours and a few strong to severe storms have been around this afternoon, but the main threat today is a line of downpours and thunderstorms moving in from the west. This line has been producing severe wind gusts of 60mph through NY State, but may weaken some as it moves through the valley. Timing is about 5-7pm. Downpours and cloud to ground lightning are likely, but isolated storms with hail and damaging wind gusts are possible. Isolated power outages are possible as these storms move through.

Behind this main line of storms, a few showers should linger through midnight or so, then skies will gradually turn partly cloudy and humidity falls through sunrise. Temperatures drop to near 50 degrees Tuesday morning.

Seasonable and less humid weather is back Tuesday and will last through much of the week. Tuesday will be a breezy day with westerly wind gusts to 20-30mph at times. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with a low risk for a sprinkle or two and highs in the 60s for the hill towns and low 70s for the valley.

Temperatures may slip into the upper 30s Tuesday night, but frost is not looking likely.

Wednesday may be the pick of the week (in some opinions) with dry air, low 70s and good sunshine.

Our next chance for showers will arrive late Wednesday night into Thursday, but it’s not looking very impactful. Only light rain is expected early thanks to a southwesterly wind shift and increasing moisture over New England along with a weak disturbance.

The heat comes back to western Mass late this week. Temperatures Friday return to the 80s with dry weather and increasing humidity. Overall, a nice end to the week, just warm. It gets full-on hot Saturday with a good chance at us seeing our first 90s of the year! A strong cold front will be approaching western Mass Sunday, which will bring our next round of showers and possible thunderstorms. A dry, seasonable stretch follows for early next week.

