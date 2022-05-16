Free concerts returning to Springfield’s Forest Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Music will once again resonate through Forest Park in Springfield as the city announces the return of its Concerts in the Park series.

This year’s schedule includes:

June 9: Dee Reilly with country and patriotic music (rain location: Carriage House tent)

June 16: Manzi Family Band with family folk music (rain date: Thursday, July 7 at the ampitheater)

June 23: Trailer Trash with modern country music (rain location: Carriage House tent)

June 30: Floyd Patterson Band with motown and contemporary music (rain location: Carriage House tent)

“I am thrilled to have our beloved concerts returning to Forest Park. This year’s lineup will bring a lot of enjoyment to family and friends and the Concert Series is an example of the city programs that enhance our quality of life. It is my goal to increase arts and performances in park programming and I look forward to enjoying this year’s talented line-up,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno in a statement.

The concerts are free, open to the public, and will being at 6:30 p.m. on the dates listed.

Guests attending the concerts can enter Forest Park from the Route 5 or Sumner Avenue for free after 5:30 p.m. on the night of the event.

More information can be found online or by calling (413) 787-6435

