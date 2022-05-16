Getting Answers: How local officials are working to end gun violence

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In light of the deadly events across the country this weekend, Western Mass News wanted to know how this could affect western Mass. and what officials are doing to stop the violence.

Western Mass News spoke with State Representative Orlando Ramos, who told us the Commonwealth has some of the strictest gun laws in the country.

Ramos said the state has done well in preventing guns from getting into the hands of those considered dangerous. However, he explained that gun safety has become an extremely politicized issue.

“We have to get past this idea that any change in legislation is going to lead to taking away guns from law-abiding citizens, that’s not the case, you know I think that when we start seeing and looking at these mass shootings across the country, it’s very obvious that most of these shootings involve a certain type of way them and if that’s the case then we have to have a real conversation as to why we still allow people to own that specific type of weapon,” Ramos said.

Ramos went on to explain that racism and mental health all play a role in gun violence, but the biggest thing legislators can do to prevent these situations is work to keep assault rifles out of the wrong hands.

